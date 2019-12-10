24-year-old killed in shooting resulting in 37th homicide

By Trisha Allen | December 10, 2019 at 9:38 AM EST - Updated December 10 at 10:12 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Jaleel Merritt, a 24-year-old male, was a victim in a shooting that took place yesterday, Dec. 9th in Columbus. This resulted in the 37th homicide to take place in Columbus.

Coroner Buddy Bryan stated the location of the shooting has not been confirmed. 50 shell cases were found, however police are still unable to determine the exact location of the shooting.

Bryan confirmed that Merritt was walking down the street near Brown Avenue. He was transported to the midtown ER by a private vehicle.

The autopsy will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 11th.

Squads are still investigating the incident. More details are yet to come.

