Auburn police launch ‘Lock It or Lose It’ campaign to reduce vehicle thefts

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police hope to cut down on car and property theft during the holiday season with their new campaign.
It’s called the Lock It or Lose It.
Locally, police say nearly 8 out of 10 thefts of items from vehicles have one thing in common: an unlocked vehicle. In efforts to reduce these incidents and raise crime prevention awareness, Lock It or Lose It signs will be put up around the city as well as an increased police presence to aid in reducing these preventable thefts.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.