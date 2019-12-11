CPD will give out gift cards at their pedestrian patrol today, Dec. 11

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This morning, Dec. 11, Columbus Police Department will be conducting a pedestrian patrol. During this patrol, they will be giving out gift cards if people navigate through the crosswalk correctly. Those who are willing to set an example of crossing the street correctly can show up to the pedestrian patrol.
The gift cards that are being given out are with the Academy Sports Plus Outdoors located in Uptown Columbus on Broadway in the 10 hundred block.
According to Major Wanda Barker Wright, CPD will continue passing out gift cards at Whitesboro Road and Bradley Park Drive for the same reason. They are inviting residents to attend to these locations.
