District school hosts second annual Holiday Meal Experience today, Dec. 11, in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hannan Magnet Academy is hosting its second annual Holiday Meal Experience event. It is the second year Hannan Magnet Academy will partner with Kids First Initiative to bring families together.
Families of students at Hannan Magnet Academy will receive a holiday meal box, participate in a toy giveaways and bike giveaways, participate in STEAM and family activities, and much more.
The mission of the Muscogee County School District is to inspire and equip all students to achieve unlimited potential. Last year, 25 families were invited to join in the mission. This year the event grew to accommodate and host 50 families at the school.
The event is held at Hannan Magnet Academy on Talbotton Road in Columbus. It will start at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 11.
For more information, contact the Office of Communications at (706)-748-2034 or communications@muscogee.k12.ga.us.
