Driver flies off Arizona highway and survives rolling crash

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have confirmed the driver of a car that flew off the road, crashed and rolled down an embankment in northern Arizona is expected to recover.
KTAR-FM reports that the driver crashed Monday on State Route 89A after traveling 65 mph (105 kph) in a 20-mph (32-kph) zone.
Jerome police officers said the driver went 121 feet (37 meters) in the air before landing and rolling about 400 feet (120 meters) down rugged terrain.
Authorities say the man was found semiconscious inside the car and required mechanical extrication to remove him from the vehicle.
Authorities say the man was taken to Deer Valley Medical Center in Phoenix.
It is unclear whether the driver was wearing a seatbelt.
The accident was under investigation.
