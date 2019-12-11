EAMC enforces visitor restrictions to prevent spreading flu to patients

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Flu season is in full swing in Georgia and Alabama.
East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) is implementing visitor restrictions in efforts to protect patients who may be more likely to get the flu.
Children age 11 and younger will not be allowed to visit the third floor of the hospital until further notice. The third floor includes the Childbirth Unit, OB Observation, Mother and Baby Unit, Nursery, Level II Nursery, and Pediatrics.
EAMC also says visitors of any age with flu-like symptoms should refrain from visiting patients of any age.
