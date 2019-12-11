Green, Northern Iowa visit Grand Canyon

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Panthers are led by Green and Trae Berhow. Green is averaging 15 points while Berhow is putting up 14.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Antelopes have been led by Johnson and Alessandro Lever. Johnson has averaged 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds while Lever has put up 14.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.ACCURATE AJ: Green has connected on 32.1 percent of the 78 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 12 for 25 over the last three games. He's also converted 86.4 percent of his free throws this season.