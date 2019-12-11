Harris Co. dental office accepting nominations for $10K Smile Makeover Contest

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Hamilton Family Dentistry in Harris County is accepting nominations for its $10,000 Smile Makeover Contest for school district employees.
The makeover will be awarded to one school system employee of Harris, Muscogee, or Troup counties.
Dr. Alan Arrington, founder of Hamilton Family Dentistry, initially developed the idea two years ago to thank his patients and the community for helping him build the practice.
“This is our third year doing a smile makeover and this year, we’re dedicating it basically to an educator,” said Arrington. “That could be someone who works in the school, it could be a parapro, a lunchroom worker, a bus driver, a teacher, an administrator.”
The deadline to submit a nomination is December 31, 2019. All nominations will be reviewed, and three finalists will be chosen in January. The nominate someone for the makeover, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.