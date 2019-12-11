Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

ARIZONA UTILITY-CEO
Utility regulators to grill new Arizona Public Service CEO
PHOENIX (AP) — Utility regulators are scheduled to question the new head of Arizona Public Service as the state's largest electrical utility faces scrutiny for billing mistakes and political spending. APS chief executive Jeff Guldner is likely to be grilled by the Arizona Corporation Commission about an online tool that was supposed to tell customers their cheapest power plan but instead steered about 12,000 people to higher-cost options. The company has taken the faulty tool offline, promised to fix it and said it will issue refunds.
FREEWAY SHOOTINGS-CIVIL TRIAL
Trial set in suit stemming from arrest in freeway shootings
PHOENIX (AP) — An April 6 trial has been scheduled for a false-arrest lawsuit filed by a landscaper once charged in some of the freeway shootings in metro Phoenix during the summer of 2015. Most of Leslie Merritt Jr.’s claims against Arizona Department of Public Safety officers were dismissed after ballistics evidence came under heavy criticism. But he can still seek damages on his claims of false arrest and false imprisonment for the six-day span between his arrest and indictment. Merritt was jailed for seven months before his charges were dismissed. Merritt insisted he was innocent.
ARIZONA WELCOME SIGNS
Grand Canyon among designs for new Arizona 'welcome' signs
PHOENIX (AP) — The Grand Canyon is among six iconic images of Arizona that will appear on new signs welcoming visitors to the state. State officials were set Wednesday to unveil designs for new “Welcome to Arizona" signs that will replace decades-old signs along highways near borders with other states. According to Gov. Doug Ducey's office, other landscapes that will appear on the the new signs include Saguaro National Park in the Tucson area, Sedona's Red Rocks and Horseshoe Bend on the Colorado River. The others are the San Francisco Peaks overlooking Flagstaff and Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument along the U.S.-Mexico border.
MURDER TRIAL-SUSPECT'S COMPETENCY
Tucson man will act as own lawyer in 1st of 2 murder trials
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson man accused of killing his wife and a jail cellmate will represent himself in the first of his two upcoming murder trials in February. The Arizona Daily Star reports King Yates’ competency has been called into question several times since the November 2016 shooting death of his wife Cassandra. Following the April 2017 asphyxiation death of his jail cellmate Branden Roth, the Star says Yates has fired two attorneys and acted erratically in court. Yates was ruled incompetent in November 2018 and ordered to participate in the jail’s competency restoration program. Doctors with the jail program sent a report to the court last May saying Yates had been found competent. A judge ruled Monday that Yates can act as his own lawyer in the four-day first trial.
VETERAN BEQUEST-UNITED WAY
Late WWII POW leaves $3M to Arizona organization after death
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — A late World War II prisoner of war and entrepreneur has bequeathed $3 million to the United Way of Yavapai County after spending his 24-year retirement in Prescott. The Daily Courier reported Monday that the family of Daniel Roberts was surprised to learn that he left the agency the bulk of his estate after his death at age 97. The United Way staff and board have said they are honored Roberts recognized this organization over many others. United Way relies on community members to review annual funding requests to finance a variety of charitable programs. Officials say they typically raise and distribute about $250,000 a year.
NATIVE LANGUAGES
Measure aimed at preserving Native languages clears Congress
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Congress has approved legislation that would extend federal programs aimed at preserving American Indian languages and expand eligibility to more tribes. The measure is named after Esther Martinez, a traditional storyteller and Tewa language advocate from a northern New Mexico pueblo. Her family and members of the state's congressional delegation are praising passage of the bill. The measure now heads to the president's desk. Dozens of tribes across the country are currently sharing in more than $11 million in grants for language preservation and immersion through the programs.
NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY-SHOOTING
Attorneys for student ask court to dismiss murder charge
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Attorneys for a former Northern Arizona University student are asking the state Court of Appeals to dismiss a first-degree murder charge against their client. A Coconino County judge rejected the bid last month. Attorneys for Steven Jones filed an appeal in the state Court of Appeals this week asking the court to put the case on hold while considering their request to overturn the judge's decision. They argue the jury acquitted Jones of first-degree murder in a 2017 trial. They said trying him again on the same charge amounts to double jeopardy.
UA-CLEAN ENERGY
UA clean energy project gets Corporation Commission votes
PHOENIX (AP) — A state commission has unanimously approved a partnership between the University of Arizona and Tucson Electric Power to run the campus primarily on renewable energy. The five members of the Arizona Corporation Commission, which regulates public utilities, voted Tuesday for the project during a public meeting in Phoenix. According to the UofA, the proposal would make the school the largest research university nationwide with an initiative to offset greenhouse gas emissions.