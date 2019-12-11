Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man wounded last year in a shootout with deputies has been sentenced to life in prison. The Ledger reports that 34-year-old Joshua Imhoff was sentenced this week. He was convicted last month on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer. Investigators say Imhoff's ex-girlfriend called 911 in January 2018 and reported that he sent her threatening messages and a photo of a gun. Deputies spotted Imhoff's truck afterward on an interstate southwest of Orlando. They say he shot at them during a chase but was eventually forced to stop. Deputies say Imhoff came at them with a knife, prompting one deputy to open fire.