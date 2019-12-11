Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-NAVAL AIR STATION SHOOTING-GUN
Gun in deadly Navy station attack bought legally in July
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Federal authorities say the gun used in Friday's shooting that killed three sailors and injured eight other people at a Pensacola naval air station was legally purchased in July from a licensed gun dealer. A spokeswoman for the FBI says the 9mm Glock pistol was legally purchased by the shooter, Mohammed Alshamrani. The 21-year-old Saudi aviation student was killed after opening fire at the Pensacola Naval Air Station. The FBI says Alshamrani qualified for an exception to laws prohibiting foreign nationals from having a gun because he had a valid Florida hunting license. Authorities say he may have also qualified under other exceptions.
SCHOOL SHOOTING-FLORIDA
Judge to consider delaying trial start in Parkland massacre
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The judge overseeing the case of Florida school shooting defendant Nikolas Cruz will consider a defense request to delay the start of the trial. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Tuesday set a Dec. 19 hearing on the defense motion. Trial for 21-year-old Cruz is currently set to begin Jan. 27, but defense lawyers say that is too soon given the case's magnitude. Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted in the Valentine's Day 2018 massacre that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. His lawyers say he would plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence.
AP-US-DEPUTY SHOOTING-FLORIDA
Life sentence for man wounded in confrontation with deputies
BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man wounded last year in a shootout with deputies has been sentenced to life in prison. The Ledger reports that 34-year-old Joshua Imhoff was sentenced this week. He was convicted last month on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer. Investigators say Imhoff's ex-girlfriend called 911 in January 2018 and reported that he sent her threatening messages and a photo of a gun. Deputies spotted Imhoff's truck afterward on an interstate southwest of Orlando. They say he shot at them during a chase but was eventually forced to stop. Deputies say Imhoff came at them with a knife, prompting one deputy to open fire.
ELECTION 2020-YOHO RETIREMENT
Florida GOP Rep. Yoho announces retirement from Congress
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Rep. Ted Yoho of Florida has announced he won't seek reelection, saying he never meant to spend more than eight years in Congress. Democrats are seizing on the news as a sign of weakening morale among the GOP. Yoho is a Tea Partier who fiercely supports President Donald Trump. He defeated a longtime Republican incumbent in 2012 to represent Gainesville and a swath of northern Florida in Washington. He even tried for Speaker of the U.S. House at a time of disenchantment with former House Speaker John Boehner. Now he joins at least 27 House Republicans who have announced their departures.
GRANDMOTHER STABBING
Teen charged as adult in grandmother's fatal stabbing
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A 13-year-old Florida boy has been charged as an adult in the fatal stabbing of his grandmother. The Tampa Bay Times reports that a Pinellas County grand jury indicted the teen Friday on a first-degree murder charge. He will be moved from a juvenile detention facility to the county jail. Police say 56-year-old Gloria Davis was fatally stabbed in her St. Petersburg home last month. Investigators identified the teen as a suspect based on crime scene evidence and an interview with his 12-year-old half-brother, the only other person home at the time. Prosecutors say the boy’s motive remains a mystery.
BC-US-NAVAL-AIR-STATION-SHOOTING-RESTRICTIONS
Pentagon orders review of international student vetting
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is ordering a broad review of vetting procedures for international students who participate in training on military installations. The review is a direct reaction to last week's deadly shooting at a Pensacola Navy base by a Saudi aviation student. The memo was signed by Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist and says screening must be strengthened and the review must be completed in 10 days.
AP-US-CRYPTOCURRENCY-SCAM
3 charged with running $722M cryptocurrency scam
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Three men who ran a cryptocurrency mining scheme that took in some $722 million have been charged with fraud conspiracy. The U.S. attorney's office says Matthew Goettsche of Colorado was arrested Tuesday in that state, Jobadiah Weeks of Colorado was arrested in Florida and Joseph Abel of California was arrested there. It's unclear whether they have attorneys. The men were indicted in New Jersey for allegedly running a business that bilked investors around the world by promising good earnings from a cryptocurrency mining pool. Prosecutors say the earnings were phony and the whole operation was a high-tech Ponzi scheme.
SOUNDGARDEN-CORNELL LAWSUIT
Cornell widow sues Soundgarden members over solo recordings
MIAMI (AP) — The widow of the late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is suing the remaining band members and business associates. Vicky Cornell claims they want to withhold royalties from seven of Cornell's solo records. The lawsuit filed Monday in Miami federal court claims that would deprive Vicky Cornell and their two children of hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties meant for them. The Soundgarden lawyers say the songs were collaborative and are part of a band partnership. Soundgarden was founded in 1984 as part of the Seattle grunge scene. Their songs include “Black Hole Sun” and “Spoonman.”
VOTER DATABASE-LAWSUIT
Multistate voter database suspended in lawsuit settlement
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A civil rights group says a database that checks whether voters are registered in multiple states has been suspended until security safeguards are put in place as part of a settlement of a federal lawsuit. The Interstate Crosscheck program was the subject a class-action lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas on behalf of 945 voters whose partial Social Security numbers were exposed by Florida officials through an open records request. Kansas has operated the multistate program since 2005. The ACLU says the settlement includes a list of safeguards Kansas has agreed to implement to protect voter's personal information before the program can resume.
UNIVERSITY-FLORIDA PARKS
UCF and state park system partnering on research facility
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The University of Central Florida says it's partnering with the Florida state parks system to open a research facility in a first-of-its-kind agreement. UCF officials said Tuesday they plan to take over a former restaurant building in Econfina River State Park in rural Taylor County and convert it into a research facility. The facility is about an hour from Tallahassee. UCF’s National Center for Integrated Coastal Research will lead the center. School officials say the partnership will allow anthropology students to dig up precolonial sites, allow civil engineering students to study storm surge and biology students to examine the park's habitats.