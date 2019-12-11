Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

GEORGIA-GOVERNOR
Georgia gov ordered to answer questions in election lawsuit
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will have to sit for questioning about comments he made that seemed to express concern about minority voter registration. The order is part of a lawsuit filed by Fair Fight Action, an organization founded by Kemp's 2018 Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams. The lawsuit accuses Georgia's secretary of state and election board members of mismanaging the 2018 election in ways that deprived some citizens of their constitutional right to vote. Kemp’s deposition will be limited to two hours and must be completed by Jan. 10.
OLYMPIC BOMBING-NEWSPAPER
Newspaper criticizes film's take on Olympic bombing coverage
ATLANTA (AP) — The current editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is disputing an upcoming film's depiction of the newspaper's reporting and decision-making processes surrounding the fatal 1996 Olympic park bombing. Editor Kevin Riley has written an op-ed taking particular issue with the portrayal of reporter Kathy Scruggs. A lawyer for the paper has demanded a public statement and a “prominent disclaimer” that some events in the film “Richard Jewell” were imagined for dramatic purposes. Director Clint Eastwood dismissed the criticism of his movie, saying the paper likely is looking to “rationalize" its actions.
AP-US-LAWSUIT-CONFEDERATE-FLAG-REMOVAL-
Confederate group sues Georgia city over rebel flag removal
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Confederate heritage group is suing a Georgia city over the removal of rebel flags and flagpoles from a historic cemetery where more than 500 Confederate soldiers are buried. The Sons of Confederate Veterans filed the lawsuit Wednesday stating Columbus city leaders violated the organizations civil rights under the “monuments act” by removing Confederate flags from Linwood Cemetery. Confederate flags were banned from city property by former Mayor Teresa Tomlinson. The group told city officials they would fly the rebel battle flag over the cemetery in October. City officials warned that crews would remove the flag and the flagpoles. The city has 60 days to respond.
AP-US-BANK-MERGER-SUNTRUST-PARK
Not Truist yet: Braves park keeping SunTrust name for now
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta's SunTrust and North Carolina's BB&T have combined into a megabank with a new name, Truist, but the completion of their merger won't immediately change the name of the Atlanta Braves home field. Both companies announced the finalization of their merger on Monday, forming the nation's sixth-largest bank, with about 10 million customers. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports it could take up to two years for the old brand names to be replaced on larger properties such as the baseball park, as well as branches, websites and other services. Truist vows to spend more than $100 million on philanthropy in Georgia and North Carolina.
MURDER SENTENCE-PARDON SOUGHT
Georgia man serving life for Mississippi murder seeks pardon
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Georgia man serving a life sentence in Mississippi for a 1998 fatal shooting wants that state's governor to commute his sentence. The Sun Herald reports 53-year-old Jodon Antonio Slaughter ran a legal notice required to make the reduction request in the newspaper's classified ads section. The ads says friends and family can submit statements recommending the commutation or its denial to the governor's office. A spokeswoman for Gov. Phil Bryant says the governor hasn't issued a single pardon since entering office in 2012.
POT POSSESSION-LINCOLN
Jury acquits Texas man of pot charges in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Texas man accused of hauling hundreds of pounds of marijuana through Nebraska has been acquitted of drug charges. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Edward Babb, of Houston, was found not guilty Friday of possession for sale and other charges. Court records say a Lancaster County sheriff's deputy stopped Babb and another man on Sept. 18 last year on Interstate 80 in Lincoln after seeing their rental truck cross onto the shoulder. A search of the truck turned up 645 pounds of marijuana.
PIEDMONT-THE CITADEL
The Citadel downs Piedmont 129-83
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Fletcher Abee set career highs with 27 points and six 3-pointers and The Citadel beat Division III Piedmont 129-83 for coach Duggar Baucom’s 50th program win. Rudy Fitzgibbons III set career highs with 25 points and four 3-pointers and Kaelon Harris added 19 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-5), who shot 60% from the field and 50% from long distance in scoring a season-high 70 first-half points.
AP-US-ARMY-OFFICER-CHILD-PORN
Army major in Georgia jailed on federal child porn charge
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — An Army officer stationed in Georgia has been jailed on a federal charge of distributing child pornography. Court records say Maj. Jason Musgrove is assigned to the Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon in Augusta, where he held a top-secret security clearance. Federal court records unsealed Monday say an FBI agent monitoring an online app engaged with a man sharing nude photos of a teenage girl. Authorities say the man discussed plans to drug the girl and have sex with her. Investigators traced the IP address to Musgrove's home. Court records did not list an attorney for Musgrove. An Army spokesman says commanders have suspended Musgrove's security clearance.