Lawsuit on file against Columbus for removing confederate flags

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local veterans organization is suing the City of Columbus. The Sons of Confederate Veterans said the city unlawfully removed their confederate flags and flagpoles from the Linwood Cemetery.
Now a lawsuit is officially on the records in the superior courts of Muscogee County.
According to a representative for the Sons of Confederate Veterans, the city has acknowledged service and filed a request for removal to the United States District Courts.
You can find the full lawsuit here.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.