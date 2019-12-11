Officials encourage fire safety during the holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Officials are encouraging fire safety during the holidays.
Between Christmas trees alternative heating sources, cooking fires, and holiday lights, the holiday season is a time for fires.
Chief Bob Franklin with the Fort Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department said they see more fires this time of year than any other holiday season. While it’s easy to get distracted by the fun, food, and feasts with loved ones around, it’s essential to pay attention to potential fire hazards and have a plan.
“I have a place and plan in place, so everybody knows where to go and where to meet,” said Franklin. “So, everybody knows where to go. We hope everyone has a great holiday season, keep your Christmas tree watered, and keep things away from those space heaters.”
Franklin said there are some easy tips to keep you and your family safe. See fire safety tips below:
- Always keep an eye on food while it’s cooking
- Turn holiday lights off when you’re not around
- Always have a working smoke detector
- Turn off space heaters or keep them on a timer
