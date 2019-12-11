Officials meet to consider opening a casino resort in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus is being mentioned as a possible site for a destination resort.
Dr. Robert Wright is proposing a casino to a special committee on economic growth.
Wright is known for bringing the Bob Wright Symposium to Columbus each year. He believes this will help increase tourism in the city. People in the community are voicing their concerns and opinions on this potential development.
“You go over to Montgomery casinos you see just as many cars from the Chattahoochee, from Muscogee over there gambling,” said Columbus resident Ron Akers. “So, why not keep that money locally where it will create jobs and economic opportunities for the community.”
Currently, gaming is illegal in Georgia. The committee can’t make a decision for a casino unless gambling is first legalized in the state.
