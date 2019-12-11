Opelika’s annual Victorian Front Porch Christmas Tour kicks off

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The annual Victorian Front Porch Christmas Tour in Opelika is kicking off to a good start.
A total of 60 historic homes are transformed into a colorful Christmas and viewers can see them driving down the street in downtown Opelika. Every year, the historic homes and their front porches are decorated with life size Santas, angels, toys, carousel horses, Christmas lights, bows, and greenery.
The event is a self driving tour. The event has become much bigger since it first started. It started off small with only a few houses decorated and expanded into a full tour with up to 60 of the neighborhood houses.
The tour starts today, Dec. 11 and continues for the next five days.
