Rigdon Road Elementary School in Columbus names spelling bee winner

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s spelling bee season in the Chattahoochee Valley and some smart students are spelling their way to the top.
Rigdon Road Elementary School in Columbus held its competition Wednesday morning. 19 students participated.
The spelling bee went 17 rounds before the last two participants were left standing. Andre Salmon won the spelling bee, correctly spelling the word, “blazer.” Aliahah Parker was the first runner-up.
WXTX Fox 54’s Roslyn Giles was the word pronouncer and Muscogee County School Board member Kia Chambers and Pastor Ralph Huling served as judges.
