Safety precautions for live Christmas trees

“If you’re going to have the lights on, be in the room or in the house. Cut them off before you go to bed. It’s nice to enjoy. LED lights are much cooler than the old traditional lights, but still, it’s important to kind of check it. Check your water levels and just make sure if it’s near a fireplace, to always check to make sure the screen is secure as well," says Gilbert Miller, Chief Tree Officer at Kimi Farms, Inc.