Safety precautions for live Christmas trees

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Firefighters responded to an average of 160 home fires per year that started with Christmas trees between 2013 and 2017, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
They report that these fires caused an average of three deaths, 15 injuries and more than $10 million in property damage yearly.
The National Fire Protection Association attributes electrical distribution or lighting equipment being involved in 44 percent of Christmas tree fires in homes. They say some type of a heat source, like a candle, was too close to the tree in 25 percent of Christmas tree fires.
“If you’re going to have the lights on, be in the room or in the house. Cut them off before you go to bed. It’s nice to enjoy. LED lights are much cooler than the old traditional lights, but still, it’s important to kind of check it. Check your water levels and just make sure if it’s near a fireplace, to always check to make sure the screen is secure as well," says Gilbert Miller, Chief Tree Officer at Kimi Farms, Inc.
Miller says it’s important to keep the heat in mind if your tree is near an air vent because that can dry the tree out from top-down. He also says warmer water, rather than cold water, is better for the tree because the warm water can help break up the sap ring that forms at the bottom, stopping the tree from drinking up water.
Kimi Farms, located at 2300 Whittlesey Road, has trees ranging from three feet to 12 feet tall this year that come from western North Carolina.
“The tree that you get to your house, if you’re counting you putting your hands on it, has been touched about 10 different times from cutting to baling to shipping to unloading to stocking to putting on the line to cutting again," Gilbert explains.
If you want to know how old a tree is, Miller says to take the height of the tree and add three to it. A 10-foot tall tree would have been put in the ground about 13 years ago.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.