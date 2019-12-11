Suspects wanted in Columbus for armed robbery of elderly person at gas station

By Olivia Gunn | December 10, 2019 at 8:35 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 8:35 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance identifying armed robbery suspects.

The robbery happened Nov. 30 at around 9:10 p.m. at the Liberty gas station on Fort Benning Road. The suspects took a vehicle by force from an elderly citizen.

Pictures of the suspects have been released.

Anyone with information on their identity is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department Robbery/Assault Unit at 706-225-4259.

