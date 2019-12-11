The Winter Chill Returns!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another cold front has made it through the Southeast, dropping temperatures back into the 40s and 30s this morning with brisk wind chills thanks to blustery conditions behind the front. Lingering clouds this morning will fade away by the afternoon as highs bump back into the mid 50s—a far cry from highs near 80 on Tuesday though! Clearing skies will stick around overnight, putting us on the cold side for Thursday morning with lows in the 30s.
Clouds stream back in throughout the day Thursday ahead of our next rainmaker moving northward toward the Valley from the Gulf. Weather should remain dry for most of Thursday, but expect rain chances on the rise by the evening hours with the cold rain sticking around through Friday. Temperatures won’t get any warmer than the 50s through Friday, but once a few lingering showers clear out Saturday, the weekend afternoons look more seasonable in the 60s again. Sunshine will be around later Saturday and all of Sunday, but rain is back in the forecast Monday with even better coverage on Tuesday as a strong cold front descends upon the Southeast again. Look for another shot of Christmas-like temperatures by Wednesday of next week!
