The Winter Chill Returns!

Clouds stream back in throughout the day Thursday ahead of our next rainmaker moving northward toward the Valley from the Gulf. Weather should remain dry for most of Thursday, but expect rain chances on the rise by the evening hours with the cold rain sticking around through Friday. Temperatures won’t get any warmer than the 50s through Friday, but once a few lingering showers clear out Saturday, the weekend afternoons look more seasonable in the 60s again. Sunshine will be around later Saturday and all of Sunday, but rain is back in the forecast Monday with even better coverage on Tuesday as a strong cold front descends upon the Southeast again. Look for another shot of Christmas-like temperatures by Wednesday of next week!