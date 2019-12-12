Ace Hardware donates funds to Children’s Miracle Network at Piedmont Columbus Regional

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Ace Hardware presented a donation to Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) at Piedmont Columbus Regional on Wednesday.
Ace Hardware held a fall festival in October with proceeds from the festival benefiting CMN.
“This is actually our third year and each time it’s gotten a little larger and a little larger, thankfully,” said Mike Tilman with Ace Hardware. “The money that we were able to give to them, hopefully with each year will continue to increase. You know we have a lot of support from our customers.”
It’s just something that we enjoy doing,” added Billy Robbins.
A check for over $2,000 was presented to the hospital, which is double the amount raised last year.
