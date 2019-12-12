Back Columbus Blue holds 5th Annual Christmas breakfast and luncheon for CPD

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is celebrating the holiday season with Back Columbus Blue’s Fifth Annual Christmas Breakfast and Luncheon Thursday at the Public Safety Building. This includes CPD employees, their families and retirees.
Frosty Ross worked with CPD for 46 years before retiring several years ago. He comes to this event every year as a way to show support for officers currently in the force.
“Right now, the younger officers are learning and leaving so quickly after that, but I’d like for them to get the message that it is a place to come home to and stay for an entire career and lifetime because we’re all family," Ross said.
Chief Ricky Boren says events like this are important because they help show their appreciation for the employees to the public.
“I like the opportunity to just sit there and eat with them, thank them, remind them about safety on the streets, and I think it’s a great event. It’s totally community supported,” Chief Boren said.
Back Columbus Blue, which is a non-profit that supports our men and women in law enforcement, raises money to pay for the event.
“Good law enforcement and first responders is very important. It’s very important in terms of economic development. It’s just very important to the quality of lives of our citizens," said Jed Harris, co-founder of Back Columbus Blue.
Harris says the Christmas breakfast and luncheon is their non-profit’s main event, but they are working toward holding another event mid-year next year that coincides with Employee Appreciation Week. Harris says by the end of this week, they will have provided about 1,200 meals for local law enforcement after an event at St. Luke earlier this week and Thursday’s event.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.