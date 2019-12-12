A Cold Rain Soon to Come

Showers should increase in coverage after 2-3PM ET this afternoon with some periods of heavy rain reserved for the overnight hours and throughout the day on Friday. Potent east winds will keep conditions blustery for the next 24 hours too and temperatures today and tomorrow afternoon won’t get any higher than the 50s. Rain fades away Saturday morning though, making for decent weekend weather, nice and seasonable for mid December (highs back in the 60s and lows in the 40s). After a relatively dry weekend, next week starts off with another rainmaker bringing scattered showers to the Southeast through Tuesday before the next Arctic Blast drops our temperatures down into the 30s again by Wednesday morning.