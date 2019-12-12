Columbus film enthusiasts collaborating for upcoming local productions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The Columbus Film Commission held its first quarterly meeting Wednesday called Focus Film Columbus Georgia.
Local government leaders, business owners, and industry professionals had the opportunity to network and educate one another on the local films in the works.
After a very successful year for the Georgia film industry, the Columbus Film Commission decided that they needed to expand their outreach to the community even more. Turning from monthly meetings to quarterly meetings at the River Center for the Performing Arts, they are hoping to bring everyone in the Columbus area involved.
People in surprising professions were in attendance, like massage therapists, makeup artists, doctors, hair stylists, and janitors. All of these workers are involved when a production comes to town, and it is critical to have their input in film meetings like this.
“I think the point of this meeting is to touch base with all of the filmmakers," said Sara Lynn Holbrook, the director of Springer Film. "The more the film community comes together, and we all know what everybody else is doing, the more successful we can be. It’s just really touching base and seeing all of the great things we are doing here in Columbus.”
She described the environment as anything but competitive. The people are willing to collaborate to make the best films and shows possible.
If you or someone you know is interested in getting further involved in the Columbus film industry, feel free to reach out to the Columbus Film Commission by emailing FocusFilmColumbusGA@gmail.com.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.