CPD gives out nearly 80 gift cards during pedestrian patrol

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Pedestrians and drivers got a surprise from Columbus police on Wednesday.
Police conducted a road check on South Lumpkin Road and another check in North Columbus.
Officers gave about 80 drivers who complied with the laws a $50 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors. Pedestrians like Della Grimes also got a surprise from police for using the crosswalk correctly in downtown Columbus.
“We were walking across the street and we didn’t jaywalk,” said Grimes. “So, the police stopped us and gave us an Academy card for $50 for not jaywalking,” said Grimes.
"Pay attention to the walk and don't walk. We've had, I think, nine pedestrians killed in Columbus this year and not crossing in crosswalks or crossing against a crosswalk. So, it's important," said Assistant Police Chief Gil Slouchick.
Slouchick said the number of pedestrian deaths has gone up nationwide in 2019.
Police had a total of 100 Academy Sports gift cards to give out on Wednesday.
