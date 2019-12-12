A Dreary End To The Work Week!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cold rain will fall overnight into Friday as low pressure moves across the region. There will be occasional breaks in the rain, but overall things are looking dreary with lots of clouds, and highs struggling to reach 50 degrees.
The weekend looks much nicer as clouds break up on Saturday, with lots of sunshine for Saturday. Highs will reach the 60s, and lows will fall into the 30s & 40s.
A potentially stronger cold front will bring our next storm chance Monday into Tuesday, with much colder weather returning for the middle part of next week!
