GUEST SEGMENT: 20Twenty Community Forum on preventing sex trafficking

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Across the nation, sex trafficking has become an epidemic. Experts say that approximately 5,000,000 people are trapped in sex trafficking circles globally.
Geraldine Porterfield with Stop the Bleeding Ministries is hosting the 20Twenty Community Forum to bring awareness to the issue of sex trafficking.
The event will feature a panel consisting of Redeem, Take the City, Maria Townsend, Roslyn Giles, community leaders, and religious leaders.
Porterfield wants the community to understand the importance of speaking up and if you see something, say something. She says silence is what hurts us the most.
She also wants to make sure that we refer to those previously involved in sex trafficking as survivors, not victims, to help break them out of a cycle of victimhood.
The forum is being held at Kingdom Power Community Church of Love on 2nd Ave.
