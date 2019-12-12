Gulf Low To Bring Rainy Weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Grab those jackets! Old man winter is back! A clear & cold night ahead as lows plunge into the low to mid 30s. A light freeze is possible in some rural areas.
After a sunny & cold start, clouds will rapidly fill in tomorrow morning. Scattered rain will overspread the area by the afternoon as low pressure approaches the area from the Gulf of Mexico. A cold soaking rain will fall Thursday night into Friday, with temperatures staying the 40s & 50s.
Clouds will decrease for your Saturday as high pressure builds in from the west, and sunshine will dominate for Sunday. Highs will trend from the lower 60s on Saturday, with temps getting a touch warmer on Sunday in the mid 60s, and lows in the 30s & 40s both nights.
