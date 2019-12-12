Hepatitis A virus outbreak continues in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The number of Hepatitis A virus outbreak cases continues to increase in Alabama, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
An ADPH report says the outbreak began in northeast Alabama in September 2018; there have been 203 outbreak cases, with seven reported in November 2019.
“We do have at least 15, maybe more counties that have outbreak associated cases,” said ADPH Dr. Scott Harris.
The data shows the average age of those with the illness is 40, and 62 percent of the afflicted are male. Harris said nearly 20,000 doses of the vaccine have been sent out to counties, but those affected are often in difficult to reach populations.
“The population at risk to this has turned out to be people who have risk factors like incarceration or homelessness, and in many cases drug use,” Harris said.
For more information on HAV, visit this link.
