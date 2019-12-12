Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

DEPUTY SHOOTING-PENSACOLA
Deputy, suspect wounded in shootout in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida deputy was shot and wounded in Pensacola while assisting with a medical call. Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan says the shooting occurred at a home Wednesday afternoon. Morgan says 41-year-old Daniel Hux called emergency services for assistance. He says a responding deputy was confronted by Hux and gunshots were exchanged almost immediately. Hux and the deputy both suffered several gunshot wounds, and both were expected to survive. No clear motive was provided. The shooting occurred about 12 miles north of Pensacola Naval Air Station, where a gunman killed three people and wounded eight others, including two Escambia County deputies.
RAPPER SHOT-SAUCY SANTANA
Rapper Saucy Santana shot, wounded in Florida drive-by
MIAMI (AP) — The rapper known as Saucy Santana says he was one of three people shot and wounded during a drive-by shooting near Miami. Florida Highway Patrol says the shooting occurred around 4 a.m. Wednesday on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp. A white Chevy sedan pulled up alongside the Honda that Santana and his friends were riding in and began shooting. Santana and his friends had just left a strip club. Santana is openly gay. He told NBC 6 in Miami that he might have been targeted because of the kind of artist he is. No arrests were immediately reported.
AP-US-DEPUTIES-HEAD-SLAMMED
Florida deputy fired for slamming teen's head into pavement
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida deputy has been fired after cellphone video showed him slamming a teen's head into the pavement and punching him moments after the teen was pepper-sprayed. Deputies responded to an April fight outside a McDonald's where about 200 students were gathered. Video shows one deputy pepper-spray a 15-year-old and throw him to the ground. Deputy Christopher Krickovich jumps on the teen, twice slamming his forehead into the ground. An internal investigation recommended Krickovich be exonerated, but Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony overruled that. Tony said Wednesday “we don't have a policy that allows a deputy to slam someone's head into the ground.”
BC-FL-VAPING DEATH-FLORIDA
Second vaping-related death reported in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Department of Health says a second person in Florida has died due to complications from vaping. In its most recent report on the issue, the department also reported a slight increase in the number of vaping-associated illnesses, which rose from 99 to 103 cases. No further information was released about the Florida death. The first vaping-related death in Florida was announced in September.
AP-FL-DOCTOR KILLED
Jury recommends death penalty for man who killed his wife
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A jury has recommended the death penalty for a Florida man who killed his wife in 2015. One week after Mark Sievers was convicted in a Fort Myers court for the first-degree murder of Theresa Sievers, the same jury told a judge he should be put to death. Prosecutors told the court Sievers wanted his wife killed for life insurance money. Theresa Sievers was 46 when she died and was a popular doctor in Southwest Florida. On June 28, 2015, Teresa Sievers was bludgeoned to death after arriving home alone late after a family vacation. The couple had two children.
AP-US-JEFFREY-EPSTEIN-VICTIM-COMPENSATION
Epstein lawyer disappointed women won't give up lawsuits
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein's estate says he's disappointed that women who say the financier sexually attacked them aren't suspending lawsuits to join a special compensation fund. Attorney Bennet Moskowitz told a Manhattan federal judge Wednesday that the women instead are moving full steam ahead with their lawsuits. A lawyer for one of the women says she has very low confidence in the integrity of the process set up by the estate to compensate victims. More than a dozen lawsuits are seeking compensation for women who say they were abused at Epstein's homes in Manhattan, Florida, New Mexico, the Virgin Islands and Paris.
AP-US-JUVENILE-DETENTION-SEX-ABUSE
Fewer kids report sex abuse in US juvenile detention centers
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A new federal report has found that the number of kids who say they’ve been sexually victimized in juvenile detention centers has dropped across the U.S. But the Bureau of Justice Statistics report released Wednesday found that remarkably high rates of sexual victimization persist in 12 facilities stretching from Oregon to Florida. Nationwide, about 7% of kids reported being sexually victimized in juvenile facilities last year. That compares with about 9.5% in 2012, the last time the federal survey was done. Advocates say there's been progress, but sexual violence remains commonplace. At one facility in Florida, just over 26 percent of youth reported being sexually victimized in the past 12 months.
AP-US-BP-SPILL-OCEAN-RESTORATION
Nearly $226M to restore open Gulf after 2010 BP oil spill
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal agencies have approved more than $200 million for 18 projects to restore the open Gulf of Mexico after the 2010 BP oil spill. The projects are described in a report released Tuesday. The biggest is about $52 million to study deep-sea habitats. The smallest is about $300,000 to find ways to keep sea turtles from swallowing longline fishing hooks or tangled in the lines. The money is from a fund created by BP in a 2016 settlement for natural resources damage. A nonprofit group called the Ocean Conservancy calls it a major conservation milestone for the Gulf.
VOTER REGISTRATION NETWORK-FLORIDA
Florida officially joins national voter database network
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is now part of a national voter database that gives elections officials access to voter registration records across much of the county. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that Florida's application has been officially approved. Florida joins 28 other states and the District of Columbia in the Electronic Registration Information Center, a national system aimed at detecting fraud across state lines. Florida has had its share of ballot box controversies over the years, including the revelation earlier this year that hackers had infiltrated the election systems of at least two of the state's 67 counties.
AP-US VETERANS AFFAIRS-FRAUD
Prosecutors: Scam ring stopped at Florida veterans hospitals
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they have broken up a fraud scheme at veterans hospitals in South Florida. They say fraudulent suppliers stole millions from the government by bribing purchasing agents to look the other way as they billed Veterans Affairs hospitals for orders that were non-existent or grossly overpriced. Prosecutors said Wednesday that employees would then mark the orders as complete in the hospitals' computer system. The scheme lasted 10 years and involved purchases of medical equipment and routine supplies such as toilet paper and laundry detergent. Ten employees and five vendors have been arrested.