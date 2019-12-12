Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

GEORGIA-ELECTION 2020
Georgia election chief says 2020 could top 5 million voters
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's top election official says the 2020 election could draw over 1 million more voters to polling places compared to the previous presidential race. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told local election officials Wednesday in Savannah that turnout next November could top 5.3 million voters. That's compared to nearly 4.1 million when President Donald Trump was elected in 2016. Georgia is rushing to meet a court-ordered deadline to retire its outdated voting machines before any ballots are cast next year. The new machines must be delivered statewide by the time advance voting in the presidential primaries begins in early March.
SHOOTING AT DEPUTIES
Shots fired at deputies as they search south Georgia house
NASHVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia sheriff is looking for people who shot at deputies.Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk tells WALB-TV that shots were fired from across a street while he and deputies were searching a house on Sunday. A patrol car was hit twice, but no one was hurt.Paulk says deputies chased the person they believed shot at them, but says the person got away in the dark.No description of the alleged shooter is available.Deputies arrested two men after their search, seizing drugs, guns and cash.
IRAN SANCTIONS-SCIENTISTS
Iranian scientists' charges dismissed after prisoner swap
ATLANTA (AP) — Charges have been dropped against two Iranian-born researchers after an Iranian scientist who also faced charges was released in a prisoner exchange. Over the weekend, U.S. officials released Masoud Soleimani in exchange for a Chinese-American graduate student. Soleimani had been charged with violating trade sanctions by trying to have biological material brought from the U.S. to Iran. His former students who live in the U.S., Mahboobe Ghaedi and Maryam Jazayeri, had been charged along with him. Federal prosecutors dropped the charges against Soleimani on Saturday and dismissed the charges against the two women Wednesday.
WEST POINT CRASH
Soldier to face court-martial in fatal crash at West Point
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Army is ordering a court-martial for a Georgia soldier charged in a vehicle rollover that killed a West Point cadet. A spokesman at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia said Wednesday that Staff Sgt. Ladonies Strong will face a general court-martial on charges including involuntary manslaughter and negligent homicide. Strong was charged after a June 6 training crash killed 22-year-old Christopher J. Morgan at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York. An additional 19 cadets were injured when the truck they were riding in rolled over. No court dates have been set. The Army has not confirmed whether Strong was driving the truck.
AP-ELECTION 2020-GEORGIA SPECIAL ELECTION
Special election set for state House seat in south Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — A January election is set to fill a vacancy in the Georgia state House. Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered the special election on Jan. 21 in House District 171, which covers parts of Colquitt, Decatur and Mitchell counties. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says a runoff, if needed, will be Feb. 25. Candidates run together regardless of party in a special election, without party primaries. Candidate qualifying will be Monday through Wednesday. Dec. 30 is the last day to register to vote. The seat was held until November by Rep. Jay Powell of Camilla. He died at a Republican leadership retreat.
ABANDONED AT HOSPITAL
Mom charged after police say she abandoned special needs son
ATLANTA (AP) — Police charged a mother with cruelty to children after a special needs teenager was found abandoned at a downtown Atlanta hospital, confused and unable to say who he was. Police said Wednesday the mom told investigators she felt overwhelmed caring for her 14-year-old son along with her other children and decided to leave him at Grady Memorial Hospital. Atlanta police had pleaded for information from the public as they worked to identify the child. Police say they tracked down 37-year-old Diana Elliott at a local hotel with three other children.
BC-US-TV REPORTER-SEXUAL BATTERY
Runner apologizes for slapping reporter's rear on live TV
A Georgia man says he's sorry for slapping a news reporter's rear end on live TV while she was covering a road race. Police in Savannah are investigating the case as a reported sexual battery. WSAV-TV reporter Alex Bozarjian was doing a live broadcast from the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run on Saturday when a passing runner slapped her from behind. Thomas Callaway of Statesboro delivered an on-camera apology that the TV station aired Tuesday evening. He denied the slap was intentional. Bozarjian said on Twitter she felt violated, objectified and embarrassed. She told police she wants to pursue criminal charges.
AP-US-JUVENILE-DETENTION-SEX-ABUSE
Fewer kids report sex abuse in US juvenile detention centers
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A new federal report has found that the number of kids who say they’ve been sexually victimized in juvenile detention centers has dropped across the U.S. But the Bureau of Justice Statistics report released Wednesday found that remarkably high rates of sexual victimization persist in 12 facilities stretching from Oregon to Florida. Nationwide, about 7% of kids reported being sexually victimized in juvenile facilities last year. That compares with about 9.5% in 2012, the last time the federal survey was done. Advocates say there's been progress, but sexual violence remains commonplace. At one facility in Florida, just over 26 percent of youth reported being sexually victimized in the past 12 months.