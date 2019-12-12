Man, one suspect shot during E. 20th St. home invasion in Lanett

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Lanett are investigating a home invasion turned shooting that took place in the Plant City community.
Officers were dispatched to a residence in E. 20th St. in Lanett during the early afternoon hours of Dec. 11.
Three men reportedly entered the residence and demanded money from the resident. During the incident, the resident received a gunshot to the leg. One of the suspects was also shot in the chest.
Both people suffering gunshot wounds were hospitalized and are currently listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the LPD at 334-644-5236.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.