Players and coaches honored at Sports Visions 12th annual High School Football Awards Luncheon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some of the tip high school football players in the Columbus area were recognized on Thursday.
Sports Visions’ 12th annual High School Football Awards Luncheon took place at St. Luke Ministry Center. Players and coaches from schools across the Chattahoochee Valley received awards for their achievements on and off the field.
Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe spoke to the young athletes and shared some wisdom he gained during his time playing with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Lowe said it was a great day for all children involved.
