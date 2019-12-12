Report: Former AU star, 9 other ex-NFL players charged with defrauding health care program

According to reports, the players allegedly submitted false claims to the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan for reimbursement for medical equipment. The Post reports the equipment, including hyperbaric chambers, cryotherapy machines and ultrasound machines cost between $40,000-$50,000. The players reportedly filed $3.9 million in false claims between June 2017 and December 2018, and the health plan paid more than $3.4 million on those claims.