2 suspects arrested on drug trafficking, possession charges in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula police arrested two suspects on drug-related charges last week.
Marquis White, 38, and 23-year-old Cassandra Thompkins, both of Eufaula were arrested Dec. 6 after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Central Avenue.
White and Thompkins are charged with the following:
- Trafficking synthetic substance
- Manufacturing a controlled substance
- Two counts of possession with intent to distribute
- Two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
White and Thompkins are being held in the Eufaula City Jail.
