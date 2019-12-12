2 suspects arrested on drug trafficking, possession charges in Eufaula

By Olivia Gunn | December 11, 2019 at 11:56 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 11:58 PM

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula police arrested two suspects on drug-related charges last week.

Marquis White, 38, and 23-year-old Cassandra Thompkins, both of Eufaula were arrested Dec. 6 after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Central Avenue.

White and Thompkins are charged with the following:

  • Trafficking synthetic substance
  • Manufacturing a controlled substance
  • Two counts of possession with intent to distribute
  • Two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

White and Thompkins are being held in the Eufaula City Jail.

