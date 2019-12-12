West Central Georgia Regional Hospital celebrates 60th Mayors’ Christmas Motorcade with patients

“Every year, we get together with our city officials, and they come here to give donations to our population and help us celebrate Christmas with our individuals,” said Cecelia Dixie with the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. “Our mayors, our fire departments, our police department, several different city officials come together to provide donations and gifts to individuals that we serve here at our inpatient psychiatric facility. It’s just to show the things that our individuals participate in all year long and to celebrate them for doing an excellent job in their stage of recovery.”