Whitewater Village opens in Phenix City for residents, commercial properties expected

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A new village of apartment homes is opening its doors to families in Phenix City.
Whitewater Village will be home to more than 80 families in early 2020.
The units are a combination of mixed-income and section eight housing.
Not only will Whitewater Village be home to residents, but commercial and retail properties are expected to come soon.
Phenix City Housing Authority’s Executive Director Mary Mayrose says these new homes are life-changing.
“You want to talk about how this changes someone’s life, someone who’s been living in a building, in a unit that was built in 1940 and they move into one of these units, wait until you see the pictures and tour through them. That’s life-changing, life-changing. All their kids can have their own room. There’s two bathrooms in every unit. There are dishwashers, I mean they are beautiful units," said Mayrose.
Mayrose says that Whitewater Village is bringing $37,000,000 of tax credits into the community, which will create an economic impact of more than $100,000,000.
