Woman arrested following report of assault at Opelika school
Carver Primary School in Opelika (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | December 12, 2019 at 12:31 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 12:33 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika woman has been arrested in connection to a report of an assault of a student at Carver Primary School in Opelika.

60-year-old Gwendolyn Ingram was arrested and charged with third-degree assault in connection to the incident on Dec. 11 at approximately 3:00 p.m.

On Dec. 9, OPD received a complaint from a parent of a student at Carver Primary School that their child has been assaulted by a school staff member.

An investigation in conjunction with Opelika City Schools and the Department of Human Resources was immediately launched.

It has not been confirmed at this time if Ingram is an employee of Opelika City Schools.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the OPD Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

