Woman arrested following report of assault at Opelika school

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika woman has been arrested in connection to a report of an assault of a student at Carver Primary School in Opelika.
60-year-old Gwendolyn Ingram was arrested and charged with third-degree assault in connection to the incident on Dec. 11 at approximately 3:00 p.m.
An investigation in conjunction with Opelika City Schools and the Department of Human Resources was immediately launched.
It has not been confirmed at this time if Ingram is an employee of Opelika City Schools.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact the OPD Detective Division at 334-705-5220.
