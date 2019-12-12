Women in Business celebrates women in the Columbus community during quarterly lunch

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Women in Business held its quarterly lunch Thursday at the Bibb Mill Event Center in Columbus.
The event is a series that the Greater Columbus Chamber of commerce hosts to elevate and celebrate women in the community.
Among those in attendance were business owners, executives in the organizations, and even business hopefuls learning from one another and empowering each other. The group listened to guest speaker Betsy Covington, president and CEO of the Community Foundation.
"It kind of spreads like wildfire, or word of mouth for women that have attended and want to bring friends, and women who play around it,” said Amy Bryan, executive vice president of the Columbus Chamber. “They decide that they will make this their gathering point, their girls' day, and they will come enjoy lunch with us and enjoy hearing from our speaker."
“I think women can empower each other and support each other as they move through different stages of their lives, in ways that maybe only women understand,” said Covington. “I think it's helpful to have a group like this.”
The date for the next Women in Business lunch as not been announced.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.