Ala. law enforcement fatalities increase in 2019

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - 2019 has been a deadly year for law enforcement officers in Alabama.
Seven members of law enforcement have died in the line of duty in Alabama this year and officials say gunfire is the cause of six of those deaths.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said this is a significant increase from last year and the safety of the law enforcement community impacts everyone.
“It is the fabric of our country that we are speaking of. These are the individuals, these men and women are the ones that work every day to make sure our communities are safe and anytime one of them suffers injury or death, it should be of concern to every American," Jones said.
According to the FBI’s Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted Program, as of the beginning of December, 39 officers have been killed with firearms in the U.S. this year. The FBI reports that 19 of those deaths are in the south, which is higher than any
Jones said the law enforcement community feels the pain whenever an officer has been hurt or killed in the line of duty.
“It’s an overwhelming, overwhelming feeling of anger and sadness that someone that is working so hard to take care of their community is taken away from us and any loss is tragic," Jones explained.
In Georgia, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports three officers have been killed by gunfire in 2019.
