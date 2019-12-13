All parties in $125M Montravious Thomas lawsuit ordered to settle or mediate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All parties in a lawsuit circling a 13-year-old who was reportedly body-slammed at school and had his leg amputated have been ordered to settle or seek mediation.
Montravious Thomas was reportedly body-slammed by a third-party behavior specialist at an alternative school in Muscogee County.
Thomas’ mother subsequently filed a $125,000,000 lawsuit against several defendants, including Superintendent Dr. David Lewis.
A judge issued a new order in the case directing all the involved parties in the case to seek an equitable settlement or schedule mediation.
A court order states that the parties must mediate the case within 90 days of the Nov. 18 order unless otherwise noted by the Court.
