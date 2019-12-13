Annual Cops, Kids, and Christmas event held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police took families to pick up items that children had on their Christmas list on Thursday.
The outing was all part of the annual Cops, Kids, and Christmas event.
“The reaction from these kids is priceless,” said Committee Chair Kelly Phillips. “It’s the reason why I do this every year.”
The officers met up with families near the Columbus Civic Center and the children rode in their squad cars with them to Walmart where the shopping took place.
