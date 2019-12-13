Cold & Dreary Weather to End the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Napping weather in full effect for Friday with off-and-on rain and thunderstorms on tap, even into the overnight hours. Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures persist too with highs struggling to get any warmer than the 50s. Within the incoming batches of rain, expect some embedded thunderstorms especially this evening and overnight, though any severe threat looks to stay well south of the Chattahoochee Valley.
Rain comes to an end Saturday morning, and the weekend looks much drier and more seasonable in comparison to today: 40s in the mornings still, but warming up into the 60s by the afternoon hours and more sunshine in the mix. The dry reprieve comes to a halt on Monday night though as another storm system moves through the Southeast. Expect some rain and thunderstorms at times on Tuesday before the next Arctic Blast descends on our area, putting us in freezing territory again by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
