Cold & Dreary Weather to End the Work Week

Rain comes to an end Saturday morning, and the weekend looks much drier and more seasonable in comparison to today: 40s in the mornings still, but warming up into the 60s by the afternoon hours and more sunshine in the mix. The dry reprieve comes to a halt on Monday night though as another storm system moves through the Southeast. Expect some rain and thunderstorms at times on Tuesday before the next Arctic Blast descends on our area, putting us in freezing territory again by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.