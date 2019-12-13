Columbus police searching for missing woman last seen near East Lake Dr.

By Olivia Gunn | December 12, 2019 at 9:56 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 9:56 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing woman.

57-year-old Sharon Still Lyons was last seen between Dec. 2 and Dec. 5 near East Lake Drive. She was last seen wearing gray pants, a maroon shirt with “Trojans” on the front, and a white baseball cap.

Lyons has very short hair but wears long braids or a long wig. She is 5’4” and weighs 120 pounds. Lyons has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen driving a gray 2006 Toyota 4 Runner with Georgia tag PFM 6542.

Anyone with information on Lyons’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

