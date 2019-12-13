Driver charged with DUI after flipping car, blocking traffic on 54th St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle accident that briefly left traffic blocked ended with the driver in handcuffs.
A rollover crash along 54th St. in Columbus left those inside the vehicle with only minor injuries.
Lieutenant Lance Deaton with the Columbus Police Department Traffic Unit says the driver of the vehicle was arrested and has been charged with DUI. The driver’s identity has not confirmed at this time.
The vehicle has since been removed and traffic is back to normal.
