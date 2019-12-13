Ft. Benning celebrates annual tree lighting ceremony

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Santa made an appearance at Fort Benning’s annual tree lighting ceremony Thursday night.
Children got the chance to visit Santa and share their wish lists.
The celebration has been a tradition for more than 25 years. It took place at Riverside, which is the home of the Maneuver Center of Excellence’s commanding general.
"I've been doing this since 1992 and it’s an awesome event for the kids and their families,” said Youth Sports Director Dorrie Wagner. “It’s exciting to see how happy they are about the event going on."
There were plenty of refreshments, games, and prizes at the event for families to enjoy.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.