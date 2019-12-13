Judge issues new order in case of student body slammed in MCSD classroom in 2016

December 12, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A judge has issued a new order in the case of a 13-year-old Muscogee County student whose leg was amputated after reportedly being body-slammed by a third-party behavioral specialist in 2016.

Montravious Thomas’ mother filed a $125 million lawsuit against several defendants, including, the superintendent. The new order directs all parties to seek an equitable settlement or schedule mediation.

Montravious was body-slammed by the behavioral specialist at the AIM Alternative School.

