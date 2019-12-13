Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Black bears in Florida will continue to be off limits to hunters. The bears used to number only in the low hundreds and were once declared a threatened species in the 1970s. But since then, their numbers have exploded, and there are now about 4,000 of the animals roaming the state. The population explosion has been a concern. Commissioners adopted a 10-year management plan Wednesday that they say takes a scientific approach in controlling the rising numbers. For now, though, that plan won't include hunting _ although commissioners say the matter may be revisited.