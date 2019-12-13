Longwood hopes to end skid vs Stetson

TEAM LEADERS: The Lancers are led by DeShaun Wade and Shabooty Phillips. Wade is averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 rebounds while Phillips is putting up 8.6 points per game. The Hatters have been led by freshmen Rob Perry and Mahamadou Diawara. Perry has averaged 15.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while Diawara has put up 13.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest.DOMINANT DESHAUN: Wade has connected on 40.5 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 19 over his last three games. He's also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.