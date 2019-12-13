Man drives himself to hospital after being shot twice, LaGrange police issue arrest warrant

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for the man they have named a suspect in a shooting on Murphy Ave.
Officers responded to Well Star West Georgia Hospital on Vernon Rd. at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Dec. 12 in reference to a person who had been shot multiple times.
The victim stated that he was shot near Dallas St. and drove himself to the hospital.
An investigation found that Randall McRae, 34, shot the victim twice while he was sitting inside his vehicle parked at a residence on Murphy Ave.
The victim was taken to another area hospital for further treatment, but his current condition has not been reported.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for McRae on charges of aggravated assault. His whereabouts are currently unknown.
Anyone with information on this incident or McRae’s whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 706-883-2601 or 706-883-2688.
