Meriwether County Water & Sewage fined after high levels of chemicals found in waste stream

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Hogansville is issuing a fine on the Meriwether County Water and Sewage Authority.
The fine comes after high levels of chemicals were found in the waste stream.
City Manager David Milliron said the waste stream exceeds the amount of ammonia, nitrogen, and phosphorus allowed in the water. The limitations are outlined in Hogansville’s Wastewater utility Use Ordinance.
The ordinance allows the city to fine up to $2,500 per day for each violation. So far, the county has attained $112,500.
